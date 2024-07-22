Abu Dhabi training and road safety institute Emirates Driving Company (EDC) has acquired a 51% stake in Excellence Premier Investment (EPI) for 153 million dirhams ($41.7 million).

EDC said its acquisition of EPI, the parent company of the Abu Dhabi-based Excellence Driving Centre, is part of its expansion plans as it looks to growing its network in Dubai, according to a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Founded in 2020, Excellence Driving Centre operates across 20 locations in Dubai. Aside from its driving centre, EPI has also diversified into delivery services, limousine services, and auto workshop operations.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

