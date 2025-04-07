Abu Dhabi: Maseera Holding for Financial Investments, a portfolio company of International Holding Company’s (IHC) subsidiary 2PointZero, has acquired Egyptian consumer finance platform ADVA.

The transaction enabled ADVA to become Maseera’s dedicated technology and data analytics hub for North Africa, bolstering its regional expansion strategy, according to a recent press release.

The acquisition aligns with Egypt’s national digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda.

It also reinforces both Maseera and 2PointZero’s commitment to building sustainable, impact-driven platforms that empower communities and unlock scalable value across emerging markets.

Amro Abouesh, CEO of Maseera, commented: “Together, we will harness the power of data and AI to deliver transformative financial solutions tailored to Egypt’s middle and low-income segments.”​

Under the deal, Maseera’s AI technologies will be integrated to redefine the customer experience in digital finance, securing faster, more inclusive, and highly personalized lending solutions for underserved populations across Egypt.

Following the acquisition, ADVA will mainly focus on Egypt’s consumer finance market, creating tailored financial products for essential life needs while enhancing credit access for historically underserved groups.

As part of its next phase of growth, ADVA applied for Egypt’s first digital consumer finance license, a regulatory breakthrough that will enable end-to-end onboarding through electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) procedures and legally binding e-signatures.

This move positions ADVA to lower barriers to access for over 50 million underbanked Egyptians, boosting financial inclusion and digital transformation.

2PointZero recently committed $1 billion in long-term capital to support Maseera’s mission of building a transcontinental platform focused on financial inclusion, initially targeting key underserved markets across the globe.

In 2024, IHC formed 2PointZero to create a transformative impact on the world.

