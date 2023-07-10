Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, today announced that it has signed an agreement with its client Global Fluorine Chemical Factory LLC (GFCF) for the establishment of its phase two in KEZAD Mussafah, which will allow the company to triple its production capacity.

In addition to the 100,000 square metres that GCFC currently occupies at KEZAD Musaffah, the company will invest over AED1 billion in the new facility on an adjacent plot, that spans an additional 120,000 square meters. Four more chemical products will be added to GFCF's product mix with the opening of the second phase of the factory.

The development advances UAE's goal of developing a circular economy as GFCF’s phase two will now be able to get the raw ingredients for its premium refrigerants.The factory's strategic location will enable it to make use of the wide variety of services offered by AD Ports Group and KEZAD Group and obtain easy access to international consumer markets.

The company's position in the worldwide market will be further strengthened through effective distribution and improved connections.The agreement, signed in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, (MoIAT), and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, of AD Ports Group, demonstrates MoIAT’s dedication to strengthening supply chains' localisation and resilience in line with Operation 300 billion.

As part of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, it also exemplifies the practical measures being implemented to assist the industrial sector's GDP contribution and promote sustainable industrial growth in line with the COP 28 objectives.GFCF's processes minimise water waste, and the production unit will incorporate heat recycling, aligning with KEZAD Group's sustainability goals.

KEZAD and GFCF are committed to implementing eco-friendly practices, in line with the country's commitment to sustainable industrial development and addressing climate change.Abdullah al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group said, "We are pleased to see the growth and expansion of a premier refrigerant manufacturer within KEZAD, as we continue to develop integrated business ecosystems, and ensure that industrial development goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility. As part of KEZAD’s philosophy, we proactively take into consideration the future growth of clients and ensure that there is always ample space available for their expansion.

"This signing emphasises the abundant opportunities accessible to all organizations and contributes substantial value to the manufacturing sector in the UAE, aligning with the visionary leadership of our esteemed leadership," stated Haojjin Shi, CEO of Global Fluorine Chemical Factory LLC. Shi further remarked, "By integrating this unit, our factory gains full control over our value chain, empowering us to capitalize on KEZAD's versatile platform, which facilitates advanced manufacturing capabilities."

KEZAD’s state-of-the-art infrastructure makes it simple to reach our important international and regional markets through Khalifa Port, part of the AD Ports Group.”The Global Fluorine Chemical Factory Company (GFCF), a joint venture with a focus on the production and distribution of refrigerants, was founded in 2020. With a capacity of 20,000 tonnes, the enterprise now employs 200 workers.



Ahlam Almazrooi/ Muhammad Aamir