TA’ZIZ announced the signing of two productsale agreement term sheets with The Sanmar Group, a leading global producer ofpolyvinyl chloride (PVC) and specialty chemicals, for the supply of keypetrochemical feedstocks.

The agreements were signed during Adipec in the presence of Dr Sultan Al Jaber,UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Directorand Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, the former Indian Ambassador to theUAE and Egypt, Chairman, TCI Sanmar Chemicals, and board member of The SanmarGroup.

Under the terms of the long-term agreements, which are up to 10 years, TA’ZIZwill supply Sanmar with over 350,000 tonnes per annum of ethylene dichloride(EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

The products will be produced at the TA’ZIZChemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, AbuDhabi and represent the first time either chemical has been exported from theUAE.

Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said: "These agreements underscoreTA’ZIZ’s commitment to become a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemicalproducts to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group tosupport their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrialdevelopment and economic diversification in the UAE. These agreements build onthe existing robust economic ties between the UAE and India offering furtherlong-term collaboration opportunities and value addition between the twopartners."

VCM and EDC are critical raw materials in the production of PVC, a versatilethermoplastic used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

These chemicals will support The SanmarGroup’s PVC production in Port Said, Egypt and Cuddalore, India. Through thisinitiative, TA’ZIZ is boosting the production of UAE-made chemicals andenhancing the competitiveness of the country’s chemicals sector, bothdomestically and in global markets.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, said: "We are pleased toinitiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreementsreflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, andlong-term value creation."

The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes perannum (mtpa) of chemicals once construction is completed in 2028.

The EDC and VCM will be manufactured at theTA’ZIZ PVC production complex, the zone’s largest facility, which has amarketable production capacity of 1.9 mtpa across caustic soda, EDC, PVC andVCM.

Additionally, the zone will include a 1 mtpa ammonia plant and a 1.8 mtpamethanol plant. By enabling domestic downstream growth and serving keyinternational markets, TA’ZIZ is reinforcing its role as a trusted globalenergy partner and a catalyst for the UAE’s industrial development in line withthe Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300Bn.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

