GCO signs MoU with Amazon Ads to back Qatar's digital plans

Under the agreement, Amazon Ads will establish its presence in Qatar by providing educational and training programmes for the current and next generation of business leaders

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 12, 2024
The Government Communications Office (GCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Ads to collaborate on projects that support Qatar's digital transformation journey.

Under the agreement, Amazon Ads will establish its presence in Qatar by providing educational and training programmes for the current and next generation of business leaders. The first programme, the Digital Academy, will cover topics such as digital media, advertising and technology.

Amazon Ads will also offer support and training to Qatari businesses seeking to sell on their online platform, helping them grow and reach a global customer base. Additionally, the GCO will collaborate with Amazon Ads to help promote Qatar as a global destination by reaching relevant audiences internationally.

Commenting on the occasion, HE GCO Director Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani said, "Qatar has presented itself as a country with high ambitions and a place where prominent global conglomerates establish their business operations. The State is investing in digital infrastructure, policies, and resources to cultivate a lucrative ecosystem that attracts leading technology companies worldwide. With this goal in mind, we partnered with Amazon Ads, a leading organisation in this space."

The MoU comes in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to develop the county's digital infrastructure through a qualified workforce, provide high standards of living for its population and adopt international best practices to transform Qatar into a leading tech hub.

With a robust digital infrastructure and easy access to a diverse talent pool, Qatar provides an ideal environment for investors, valuing global partnerships that enhance communication, ensure project sustainability and create a thriving business climate for companies.
