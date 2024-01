At least 113 Palestinians have been killed and 250 others injured over the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday.

Sunday's tally brings the latest death toll in Gaza to 22,835 Palestinians killed and 58,416 injured since Oct. 7, the statement added.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi, Writing by Adam Makary and Nayera Abdallah Editing by Tomasz Janowski)