The visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Jordan on Wednesday at the invitation of King Abdullah II, is of special importance, since it is the first official visit of His Majesty the Sultan to Jordan since he assumed power in Oman, reflecting the respect and appreciation that both countries and leaders have for each other and indicating the excellent relations that bind the two brotherly countries.

This visit is of great importance in strengthening the mechanisms of coordination and Arab cooperation in the service of the Palestinian cause, and increasing the usual harmony in political visions between the leaders of the two countries, who always emphasise the need to look wisely and persistently at the Palestinian cause and alert the world in all international forums to its importance.

The fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries have continued for 53 years since its foundation was laid by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and late king Hussein bin Talal over many years, and remained a distinctive model for fraternal relations.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Jordanian Ambassador to Oman, Amjad Qahiwi, emphasised the significance of HM's visit to Jordan.

Qahiwi highlighted the progress in Jordan-Oman relations under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and King Abdullah II, spanning political, economic, cultural, and social fields.

King Abdullah II's visit to Oman in 2022 and his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik cemented ongoing consultations and coordination efforts. These interactions have played a vital role in deepening relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, aligning with the aspirations of both nations and their people.

Qahiwi recalled the historical support between the two countries, with Jordan aiding Oman during its Renaissance era by providing qualified human resources. The contributions of Jordanians are still appreciated in Oman, while Oman has consistently supported Jordan through various challenges, reinforcing their enduring partnership.

He pointed out the alignment in political stances on regional and international issues. Jordan values Oman's diplomatic efforts to enhance regional security and peace, resolve conflicts through negotiations, and bring conflicting parties together. Oman's long-standing political experience and wisdom have made it a trusted international mediator.

Qahiwi pointed out that the joint committee between Jordan and Oman meets periodically, with the last meeting being held in Amman recently. Five memorandums of understanding were signed in various fields, and the next meeting is scheduled for Muscat soon. There are also parliamentary committees fostering consultation and cooperation.

He highlighted numerous economic agreements between the two countries, including tax exemption, free trade, investment protection, and industrial cooperation agreements, alongside memorandums of understanding in youth, health, education, environment, and other sectors.

Qahiwi expressed hope that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit would open new avenues for cooperation, particularly in economic sectors. Following King Abdullah II's visit to Oman in 2022, a joint working group was formed to explore investment and economic cooperation opportunities. Since then, mutual visits by economic delegations have taken place, and a joint action plan was agreed upon to enhance cooperation in technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mining, and communications.

He pointed to recent visits by Omani officials to Jordan, during which memorandums of understanding were signed to attract direct investment and promote foreign trade. A Jordanian economic delegation also visited Oman, reflecting a shared commitment to enhance economic cooperation and remove obstacles for businesses.

Khalil Haj Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chambers of Commerce (JCC), emphasised the ambition for a new era in economic relations with Oman. "We aim to treat Oman as a true economic partner, not just a market for Jordanian goods," Tawfiq told Petra.

He highlighted the importance of economic integration, experience exchange, building partnerships, and leveraging free trade agreements with international and European entities. Additionally, Tawfiq noted the strategic importance of Oman and Aqaba in facilitating imports and exports.

Continuous communication between the JCC and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) aims to monitor the progress of economic cooperation and organise meetings between business owners. A Jordanian trade delegation, including representatives from various sectors, is set to visit Oman this year.

Tawfiq urged the Omani private sector to capitalise on Jordan's trade agreements with global economic blocs to expand their export markets. He stressed the importance of implementing the memorandum of understanding between the JCC and OCCI, which focuses on developing intra-trade, encouraging partnerships, and expanding economic cooperation.

