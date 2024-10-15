MUSCAT: In its ongoing efforts to enhance institutional performance, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) has launched a strategic planning framework at the 2024 Food Security Lab.

This initiative aims to address the challenges hindering the successful implementation of its plans and the achievement of key objectives.

Dr Mahira bint Ali al Zadjaliyah, Director of the Planning and Follow-up Department at the Ministry, explained, “The strategic planning framework focuses on several key aspects, including the preparation of the ministry's annual plan for 2025. This involves reviewing the criteria for the plan's development, aligning it with the broader strategic framework of Oman Vision 2040, and ensuring that the ministry’s programmes and projects reflect the vision’s priorities and targets.”

The framework also emphasises re-engineering the ministry's target structure to include key indicators related to investments, economic diversification, and financial sustainability. These indicators are reflected through metrics such as exports, revenues, local content, employment, and industrial performance.

Additional sub-indicators include the number of technologies evaluated and integrated into various sectors, as well as food safety and quality measures like the number of certified facilities and the status of fish stocks. The framework also incorporates two international indicators: the Global Food Security Index and the Environmental Performance Index.

Dr Al Zadjali highlighted that the lab encourages broad participation in preparing the annual plan, fostering a deeper understanding of the ministry’s targets for the upcoming phase, and driving continuous improvement, particularly in relation to the balanced scorecard.

Regarding the balanced scorecard, Eng Khalsa bint Talib al Hadhramiyah, Director General of Planning at MoAFWR, noted that this management tool evaluates institutional performance across four key dimensions: financial, customer, internal processes, and learning and growth. It translates strategic objectives into measurable performance indicators, allowing the ministry to closely track progress, balance financial and non-financial goals, and ultimately enhance organisational performance.

She also emphasised that the balanced scorecard is instrumental in translating strategies into actionable goals, improving decision-making through precise data, driving efficiency and innovation, and supporting continuous performance improvement. It not only bolsters the ministry’s efficiency in achieving its objectives but also ensures sustainable progress.

Additionally, the balanced scorecard serves as a unifying tool for all departments within the ministry, aligning strategic objectives, fostering collaboration, and ensuring seamless integration among various sectors to achieve the ministry’s overarching goals.

