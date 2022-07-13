Vyne Restaurant & Terrace at The First Collection Business Bay has a great Business Lunch deal that includes limitless light and bright, freshly prepared salads, as well as the chef’s specially selected dessert of the day for Dh65. Those after something more substantial can add a seriously tasty main course to their order for Dh20 extra; popular options include the restaurant’s signature soutzoukakia (Greek-style baked meatballs), pan-fried seabass with preserved lemons, greens and Kalamata olives and grilled sumac chicken finished with a sweet-tart pomegranate dressing. Daily from 12.30pm – 3.30pm.

Neptune Pool and Bar at Caesars Palace is a sparkling temperature-controlled infinity pool offering full F&B credit on all day passes and cabana prices. Guests can sit back, relax and revel in the chic, Beverly Hills inspired atmosphere, set against Ain Dubai, whilst indulging in a delicious choice of refreshing food and cold drinks. Priced at Dh280 per person on weekdays and Dh380 per person on weekends, guests can enjoy 100% of the value redeemable.

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen at Sunset Beach offers a menu that will rebalance and nourish the body. Catering to various tastes and dietary requirements, menu offerings span across breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, freshly pressed juices, smoothies and a wide variety of coffee options. From colourful salads that are made from 100% natural and fresh ingredients to wellness shots that are designed to provide a burst of vitamins, Feels emphasizes on nutrients and taste. Feels By The Beach opens from 6am-12am during the weekdays and 6am-1am during the weekend.

Greek beachfront restaurant Myrra is calling all creatives and innovators for an inspirational afternoon gastronomy experience designed to foster collaboration and innovative thinking. “Creativity Lunch” is set to break the boundaries of artistic connections by offering sumptuous, good food in an airy, artistic space where real conversations and honest brainstorming can thrive. The menu will be available at Myrra throughout July from Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm.

This chic and elegant venue at Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall boasts an array of mouthwatering baked goods and decadently decorated desserts; it’s the perfect spot for a hearty breakfast, an afternoon tea or an evening spent sipping specialty coffee. From the buttery, perfectly layered, flakey Nutella Pain au Chocolate to the warm and delectable Apple Galet and the cushioned Cheese Flat Bread, complete with Brie, halloumi, and a side of tantalizing spicy tomato jam, the aromas of freshly baked delights will be wafting through the air.

This summer, why not learn something new? Kickboxing is a group of stand-up combat sports based on kicking and punching, developed from karate and boxing. It's practised for self-defence, fitness, & as a contact sport. Classes for kids, teens and adults are available at Mirdif Club, City Centre Mirdif. For more information or to sign up, contact mcc@artforall.ae/056 611 2719

