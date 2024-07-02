Saudi air carrier flynas has launched the first programme of its kind in Saudi Arabia to train airline cabin crew in sign language, underscoring its commitment to adopting sustainable initiatives that positively impact society, Saudi Press Agency said.

The objective of the programme is to empower flynas' cabin crew to effectively communicate with passengers who have hearing impairments, with a specific focus on mastering sign language.

The training encompasses various stages of passenger communication, from welcoming and boarding procedures to in-flight service, including safety measures, as well as farewell procedures upon arrival.

This training enhances the dedication of the airline's cabin crew to providing the best travel experience. flynas has previously implemented similar initiatives, including training for ground service staff and airline cabin crews in the best ways to interact with passengers with autism.

