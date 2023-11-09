Export Bahrain, the national export promotion agency, and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Alibaba.com have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost global trade and economic growth in Bahrain.

Signed during the sixth China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai, the agreement will enable Export Bahrain and Alibaba.com to leverage their respective strengths and expertise to facilitate trade, reduce barriers, and enhance market access for Bahraini businesses.

Alibaba.com will offer special rates and discounts to Bahraini businesses referred by Export Bahrain, helping to reduce the cost barriers associated with onboarding businesses and encourage Bahraini entrepreneurs to explore new markets.

Bahraini suppliers will also be provided training and support in effective use of e-commerce platforms by Alibaba.com.

The collaboration will involve educational programmes, webinars, and workshops to enhance the digital capabilities of Bahraini entrepreneurs, enabling them to effectively navigate Alibaba’s platform and leverage its features.

The MoU was the result of extensive discussions held on the sidelines of a high-level trade visit to China by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

Commenting, Mr Fakhro, who is also the chairman of Export Bahrain, said: “This MoU is a testament to our commitment to enhancing Bahrain’s global trade footprint. Alibaba.com’s extensive global reach aligns perfectly with our goals to empower Bahraini exporters to expand into international markets. It’s a pivotal moment that promises to drive economic prosperity and innovation.”

According to Export Bahrain chief executive Safa Akhaliq the agreement strengthens the organisation’s commitment to supporting local businesses on a global scale.

“This collaboration with Alibaba.com opens new doors for Bahraini businesses, enabling them to harness the potential of e-commerce and reach a global audience,” she said.

Andrew Zhang, vice-president and head of global supplier development of Alibaba.com, commented: “Alibaba.com has a strong track record of supporting SMEs to succeed in the global market, and we are confident that this collaboration will be a valuable resource for Bahraini businesses.”