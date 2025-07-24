Bahrain - The value of Bahrain’s non-oil imports increased by 7 per cent reaching BD498 million in May 2025 in comparison with BD466m for the same month in 2024, according to the Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) May 2025 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, imports, national origin exports and re-exports.

The top 10 countries’ imports recorded 71pc of the total value of imports.

China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD75m (15pc), followed by The UAE with BD48m (10pc) and Australia with BD43m (9pc). Parts for aircraft engines recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD42m (8.4pc), followed by other aluminum oxide with BD41m (8.2pc) and four-wheel drive being the third with BD21m (4pc).

The total value of non-oil exports (national origin) increased by 2pc to reach BD322m during May 2025, compared to BD316m for same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in exports (national origin) accounted for 71pc of the exports (national origin) value. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (national origin) with BD67m (21pc). The US was second with BD33m (10pc) and the UAE was third with BD27m (8pc).

Unwrought aluminium alloys recorded as the top products exported in May 2025 with BD94m (29pc), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrated alloys with a value of BD42m (13pc) and aluminium wire not alloyed with BD17m (5pc).

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 18pc to reach BD60m during May 2025, compared to BD51m for same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 85pc of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD24m (40pc) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD16m (27pc) and Singapore with BD3m (5pc).

Smartphone was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD6.4m (10.7pc), followed by four-wheel drive with BD6.3m (10.5pc), and private cars with BD5m (8pc).

As for the trade balance, the deficit recorded BD116m in May 2025 compared to a deficit of BD99m in May 2024.

