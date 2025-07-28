Tunis - Chinese companies have increasingly reinforced their presence in Tunisia in recent months, both by supplying advanced technology products and investing in several key sectors such as mining.

Observers view this trend as part of Tunisia's broader effort to diversify partnerships and move beyond traditional markets.

A significant recent development was the visit by a delegation from the Chinese state-owned group Wuhan Yangluo Port Services Co.,Ltd, led by CEO Xu Baowei. The delegation met with government officials, including Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid, in a bid to explore new avenues for trade and investment cooperation.

TAP outlines in this report the key stages in the evolution of Sino-Tunisian relations, including the first-time deployment of Chinese-made buses, as well as progress in major projects such as the Bizerte Bridge and the Olympic Stadium of El Menzah.

Chinese Delegation Visit and New Horizons

The high-level Chinese delegation from Wuhan Yangluo Port Services Co.,Ltd arrived in Tunis to explore commercial cooperation and investment opportunities.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the visit, scheduled to run until July 29, 2025, follows the broad outlines of discussions held during the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha in June 2025, where Abid led the Tunisian delegation.

Abid underscored the importance of this visit as a chance to expand trade volumes and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

Xu Baowei, for his part, highlighted the group’s interest in exploring diverse investment opportunities and promoting high-potential Tunisian products, such as olive oil and dates, in the Chinese market.

The Chinese group expressed willingness to support Tunisian companies logistically, financially, and procedurally to ensure better access to the Chinese market.

The delegation also met with the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) and around 25 Tunisian companies with high export potential.

Untapped but Promising Opportunities

In 2024, trade between Tunisia and China reached TND 9.2 billion, marking an 8% growth from 2023.

CEPEX estimates that Tunisia has over USD 214 million worth of untapped export potential in the Chinese market, including nearly USD 20 million for olive oil, USD 15 million for seafood, and USD 2.5 million for dates.

The National Institute of Statistics reports consistent growth in trade between the two nations, despite challenges related to geography and shipping costs.

The Institute also pointed to opportunities for enhanced technology transfer and investment, especially given Tunisia's membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

To navigate China’s stringent trade regulations, Tunisia is intensifying its promotional efforts, aligning its exports with Chinese standards for quality and cultural authenticity.

State Visit and Strategic Shifts

President Kais Saied’s five-day state visit to China (May 28- June 1, 2024) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping was a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

It was crowned by several cooperation agreements, including those on economic and technical cooperation, green development, and investment task forces.

During the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) annual meeting in Beijing (June 24-26, 2025), plans were confirmed for a technical mission to visit Tunisia to assess development project opportunities.

Discussions also focused on financial cooperation under the theme: "Connectivity for Development, Cooperation for Prosperity."

China's ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li stated in March 2025 that high-level visits had helped implement important bilateral agreements, such as the new cancer treatment centre at the Gabes University Hospital.

China was also the guest of honour at the 39th Tunis International Book Fair (April 25-May 4, 2025), testifying to deep cultural ties.

Trade and Investment at the Core

Tunisians recently began using 300 new Chinese buses ordered by Transport Company Transtu at a cost of TND 152 million. The fleet includes 140 standard and 160 articulated buses, helping meet the needs of roughly 3 million residents in Greater Tunis.

Huawei, a key ICT player in Tunisia since 1999, recently visited FIPA- Tunisia to discuss expansion plans.

Meanwhile, Chinese firm Sinoma acquired a Brazilian stake in a cement plant in Djebel Oust (Zaghouan) in a TND 418 million deal.

Other major Chinese investments include:

Shandong Haiwang Chemicals' proposed USD 95 million bromine derivatives plant.

Asia Potash's interest in phosphate and fertilizer production in partnership with Tunisia.

Taikang Electronics' plan to establish a new automotive components plant following site visits and meetings with Tunisian authorities.

From Bridges to Stadiums

On June 17, 2025, the Chinese company overseeing the main phase of the new Bizerte Bridge pledged to complete all deep foundations by year-end. The initial project cost was estimated at TND 761 million.

In the sports sector, Minister of Youth and Sports Sadok Mourali met with Chinese experts on June 3, 2025 to finalise technical aspects of the Olympic Stadium reconstruction in El Menzah.

Ambassador Wan Li confirmed that funding agreements had been reached.

Tunisia is also aiming to boost Chinese tourism, finding expression in its participation in the International Tourism Fair in Shanghai (May 27-29, 2025), where officials promoted cultural and sustainable tourism as well as hotel investments.

Despite a continuing trade imbalance in favour of Chinese imports, Tunisia is actively working to reverse this trend by expanding exports and capitalising on its strategic geographic location as a bridge between Africa, Europe, and Asia.

These efforts align with Tunisia's presidential vision, initiated on July 25, 2021, to foster relations with eastern countries, notably China, Russia, Indonesia, and Egypt.

