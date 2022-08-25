Music lovers in the UAE can now snap up tickets to see some of today’s hottest boundary-pushing artists set to take stage for the first-ever Coke Studio Live show in Dubai.

Coke Studio has been embraced as a major platform for singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India, and across the region.

Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on October 14, Coke Studio Live will feature incredible performances from Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hassan Raheem, and the dynamic sister duo of Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad, popularly known as Justin Bibis, with more exciting names to be announced soon.

Ali Sethi is a Coke Studio stalwart who contributed his impressive vocal talents to one of the biggest songs of the year, Pasoori. A hugely popular artist on Spotify, with 5.6 million monthly listens, Ali is fast becoming an international star.

Shae Gill captured the hearts of music fans with Pasoori, on which she performed alongside Ali Sethi. Pasoori was featured on the popular show superhero show Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The track has so far clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube, with Shae’s music attracting 5.4 million monthly listens on Spotify.

Famous for his laid-back, R&B-infused singing style, Hassan Raheem stepped into the global musical spotlight with Peechay Hutt, also featuring the eclectic Justin Bibis. The song was also featured on Ms. Marvel.

Envisioned, assembled and let loose by visionary producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, Coke Studio Live will also feature an excellent line-up of instrumentalists to deliver a signature experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

Tickets for Coke Studio Live will be on sale on Monday, August 29, on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving music lovers the chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of Coca-Cola® special edition 330ml cans.

