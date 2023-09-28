Marzouq Al Otaibi, the Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, met with Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Kuwait, and his accompanying delegation. Discussions revolved around cooperation mechanisms concerning the recruitment and employment of Indian workers in Kuwait, reports Al Seyassah Daily.

During the meeting, Al-Otaibi elaborated on how the Kuwaiti labor market attracts workers with specialized skills that cater to its needs, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enhance the recruitment process for skilled workers that benefit both the labor market and the sending countries.

Various issues related to Indian workers were addressed, with a concerted effort to resolve challenges in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Al-Otaibi underscored the pivotal role of the Public Authority in providing legal protection and ensuring an appropriate work environment that upholds the rights of all workers, including Indian nationals across various sectors.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to collaborative efforts concerning Indian workers.

Dr. Adrash Swaika expressed his deep gratitude to Kuwait and the Public Authority for Manpower for their dedicated efforts related to issues concerning the Indian workforce in Kuwait.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Fahd Al-Murad, Deputy Director General of the Protection Sector.

