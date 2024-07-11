The federal government has entered into discussions with India for possible new green industrial partnership opportunities.

Towards this, the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, hosted the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the special envoy, India has the reputation of being one of the world’s most committed governments on green industrial development.

He said the meeting was to detail new green industrial partnership opportunities with the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajuri, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said that the meeting “brought good tidings and quality results to Nigeria’s green industrial drive.”

He added: “We have agreed on actionable next steps in this sphere at a time when the two most populous democracies in Asia and Africa have many shared aspirations for their economies in the present and the future.”

Ajuri said he also discussed the establishment of Africa’s first eco-industrial park, Evergreen City with Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

by Leon Usigbe