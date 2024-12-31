Emrill, an integrated facilities management provider in UAE, has joined hands with Green Leaf Airconditioning Services to deploy its key Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution across seven residential and commercial sites in Dubai and Sharjah, with five more projects in the commissioning and handover stage, thus achieving significant results.

The collaboration reduces the carbon footprint of buildings and lowers service fees for homeowners, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible and economically viable solutions.

To date, this initiative has delivered energy savings in excess of 600,000 kWh, equating to a reduction of 287 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Additionally, property owners have collectively saved AED500,000 in maintenance and repair costs.

The solution combines customised on-site electromechanical upgrades with remote monitoring of over 200 operating parameters in real time.

This data is analysed through their proprietary AI engine and Expert System to predict and address operational abnormalities before they escalate. Customers have reported visible energy savings and operational improvements immediately following implementation, demonstrating the solution's rapid and measurable impact.

The system also features an energy dashboard, providing customers with real-time visibility into the operational data and energy savings of their HVAC systems.

Shariq Ahmad, associate director at Emrill Energy, said: "Through Emrill Energy's collaboration with Green Leaf, we've proven sustainability doesn't have to come at a premium. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and predictive maintenance strategies, we've not only reduced carbon emissions but also achieved direct cost savings for property owners."

"This partnership reflects Emrill Energy's commitment to delivering energy-efficient solutions that align with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future," stated Ahmad.

Pramod Parasramka, partner at Green Leaf Airconditioning Services, said: "Our proprietary Cooling-as-a-Service model is designed to transform the way cooling systems operate, ensuring efficiency and sustainability without compromising comfort or increasing cost."

"We are proud to partner with Emrill Energy to deliver measurable environmental and economic benefits to Dubai's property owners and their communities. We now look forward to extending this offering to commercial properties and leasehold properties in this coming year," he added.

Over the last decade, Green Leaf, he stated, has focused almost exclusively on enhancing the energy efficiency of chiller plants.

This technically ambitious development effort has complemented the more conventional Demand Side Management programmes for energy savings in buildings, noted the top official.

With more than six million data points of analysis, and monitoring the energy performance of 45 successful installations over five years, Green Leaf's solution established its credentials before launching this CaaS offering with Emrill Energy, he added.

