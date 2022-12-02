ABU DHABI – Emirates Post Group released commemorative stamps in honour of the UAE's 51st National Day to commemorate the founding of the union that opened the path for excellence and established the country as one of the top nations in the world.

The stamps issued in five different designs, comprising of unique and historic design and symbols, pay tribute to the nation’s rich culture, deeply rooted values, and unbound ambition that celebrates the milestones of the past, achievements of the present, and looks on towards a prosperous future.

By issuing these stamps, EPG highlights the UAE’s rich heritage filled with exceptional achievements and showcases pride in the Emirati national identity. The stamps further honour the pioneering path of development laid down by UAE founding fathers and the directives of our modern-day pioneers and wise leadership, the visionaries of the country’s collective future.

The new commemorative stamps are available online at www.emiratespostshop.ae and at Emirates Post's Customer Happiness Centres.