Good news, UAE! The heavens are likely to open up with rains during the Eid Al Adha break.

Parts of the UAE saw incessant rains for two days straight, and these are likely to continue through the week and weekend.

UAE residents will enjoy a four-day weekend as the country celebrates Eid Al Adha. The break is from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.

According to the five-day weather forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the cloudy weather conditions will persist till at least Sunday. Temperatures are predicted to decrease today and tomorrow, with chances of rainfall over the next five days. Showers are expected over internal, coastal, eastern and southern areas. Winds with top speeds of 40kmph are expected to kick up dust till Sunday.

Some parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw heavy to moderate rains on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the country witnessed heavy rains and even hail.

An NCM official had earlier told Khaleej Times that UAE could see up to three days of rainfall a week during summer. The weather forecaster said summer rains are not uncommon in the country as it experiences monsoon low pressure from India.

Additionally, the country uses cloud seeding to enhance rains.

"Cloud seeding operations can prove efficient due to the formation of the convective clouds that could trigger more rainfall," he had said.

