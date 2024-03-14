Muscat: Muscat International Airport is facing reduced horizontal visibility, currently measured at 4,500 meters, as reported by Oman Meteorology (Oman Met) on Thursday. The decrease in visibility is attributed to the prevalence of dust particles in the area.

According to the latest weather forecast, the dusty conditions are expected to persist throughout the day along the coastal regions of the governorates of South Al Batinah, Muscat, and South Al Sharqiyah.

Oman Met stated, "The weather looks hazy over parts of northern governorates and mainly clear skies over the rest of the governorates."

While dust storms are not uncommon in the region, they can pose health risks to residents and travelers alike. In dusty weather, pollutants can infiltrate the eyes, nose, throat, and other mucosal tissues, potentially causing irritation or allergic reactions.

As a precautionary measure, Oman Met advises individuals to follow healthy practices. This includes washing hands and face immediately upon returning indoors and wearing wind-proof glasses to shield the eyes from potential damage.

