K-pop sensations BTS is bringing its pop-up store to Dubai, a first in the Middle East, from September 9 till December 8 at the Burjuman Mall, Bur Dubai.

The BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS will feature official merchandise by the popular South Korean pop band. ARMY members can also get their hands on BTS collections based on hit songs like 'Dynamite,' 'Butter,' and more. The store also offers a superb fan experience where they can enjoy themed photo zones through an experiential space.

The limited-time only store in Dubai will be run by HYBE, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, and will feature more than 400 product categories, including some exclusives in apparels, accessories, figures, and more. New products are scheduled to be released every two weeks.

The concept store is huge throughout Southeast Asia with many pop-ups across the region. The first BTS Pop-Up: House of BTS was established in October 2019, followed by Pop-Up: Map of the Soul in 2020. One of the most recent pop-ups include the one in Toronto, Canada.

In Burjuman Mall, the store is located at Level 1 of the mall. Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

