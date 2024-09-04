Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) and Aerospace Times Feiping have been announced as the key partners for the Transportation & Mobility section of the inaugural edition of Logimotion 2024.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT), is a US-headquartered high-speed transportation pioneer and Aerospace Times Feiping is a China-based aircraft manufacturing company. The show will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from December 10 to 11, 2024.

Logimotion 2024 is a first-of-its-kind event that will bring together global leaders in mobility and logistics in the central hub of Dubai. The event is tailored to showcase technologies and solutions within these vital sectors, while sharing the latest industry insights through an immersive conference programme.

Unparalleled opportunities

Logimotion will provide unparalleled opportunities for attendees to network with industry professionals, gain knowledge from thought leaders, and catalyse growth in the mobility and logistics sectors.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director, Logimotion said: “We are delighted to welcome HyperloopTT and Aerospace Times Feiping as partners for the Transportation & Mobility Section at Logimotion. The brightest minds in the industry will come together at this event to help shape a more sustainable, interconnected future, and these two organisations have a pivotal role to play in this process.”

Andrés de León, Chief Executive Officer at HyperloopTT added: “Logimotion promises to become a must-attend fixture in the global logistics and mobility industry’s calendar, so we are extremely proud to be involved as a main partner for the Transportation & Mobility section at the first-ever edition. Global collaboration lies at the heart of HyperloopTT, which is why we are so excited to tap into the show’s spirit of connectivity and innovation as we share our vision for the future of transportation.”

Hyperloops

Hyperloops are tube-based transportation systems designed to move goods and people at ‘airplane speeds’ safely, efficiently and sustainably. The introduction of hyperloops would reduce travel time between city centres and logistics hubs from hours to minutes, promoting widespread economic expansion and replacing contemporary emissions-heavy methods of transportation.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a leading transportation and technology licensing company focused on the advancement of high-speed transit through the hyperloop. To date, the company has developed a full-scale test system, a comprehensive insurance framework and robust certification guidelines for its innovations.

The systems being developed by HyperloopTT have the potential to revolutionise the transportation sector with ultra-fast, sustainable and energy-efficient transit solutions. In addition to the company’s showcase at Logimotion, de León will address attendees at the TransMobility Forum, which will explore the next generation of mobility.

Aerospace Times Feiping belongs to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and is currently the world's largest high-tech enterprise for logistics Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems and provides R&D, production and manufacturing.

At Logimotion 2024, Aerospace Feipeng Co will showcase its UAV portfolio. This includes, among others, the FP-985 large fixed-wing aircraft, which has a loading capacity of 1,700kg and offers features such as the capacity to operate during the day and night, in sandstorms, high-temperature environments and solar radiation resistance along with offering large cargo capacities and high efficiency.

Logimotion, which will coincide with Automechanika Dubai 2024, will encompass three main product areas: Warehousing Solutions & Equipment, Freight, Cargo & Material Handling and Transportation & Mobility. Alongside the exhibition, the two-day event will feature three pivotal conferences which include SCALEX, the Global Trade & Infrastructure Summit and the TransMobility Forum.

