The Emirates Perfumes Forum, hosted recently by Expo Centre Sharjah, as part of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition’s second edition (October 4-13), sought to strengthen collaboration between local and global perfume manufacturers and producers, a report said.

The forum that was held on October 5, featured specialised events that serve as crucial platforms for key industry players to facilitate deals, form strategic partnerships, and share expertise and experiences, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

It featured two panel discussions led by an elite group of world-renowned perfume experts and the master perfumers, includingToufik Jabban, Marc Daniel Heimgartner, and Nathalie Feisthauer.

The discussions centred on key topics such as the future trajectory of the fragrance industry, advanced techniques for perfume processing, storage, and manufacturing in line with high-quality standards.

They also highlighted the importance of innovation in aromatic blends and the art of seamlessly merging smoke, oils, and fragrance sprays to craft a distinct signature in the field.

With plans to host the exhibition twice a year, the initiative aims to expand commercial and marketing opportunities for exhibitors, while meeting the growing consumer demand and perfume enthusiasts’ expectation.