Dubai has unveiled a packed calendar of citywide celebrations to mark the UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) from November 28 to December 3, which include fireworks, cultural experiences, exclusive offers at iconic hotels and attractions, retail promotions, live entertainment, sporting events, and dining.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the array of events will commemorate 53 years of the formation of the United Arab Emirates on December 2.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “On the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we celebrate the remarkable journey of the UAE and honour the leaders whose vision and dedication have shaped our great nation. In just over fifty years, the UAE has transformed into a thriving, world-renowned hub that is home to over 200 nationalities.

“This year’s celebration is a chance for residents and visitors alike to come together to experience our vibrant heritage firsthand and share in the multitude of incredible Eid Al Etihad events happening across the city – from concerts and family entertainment, to cultural experiences and incredible shopping.

“Whether you're Emirati, a resident, or a visitor, join us in embracing the unity of the seven emirates and take pride in our shared appreciation for this extraordinary nation.”

Dazzling Fireworks

Dubai’s skyline will light up with dazzling fireworks displays throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend. On 1 December, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will light up at 8pm. On 2 December, Hatta skies will sparkle at 8pm, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.10pm. The burst of colour and excitement will conclude on December 3, at Al Seef at 9pm.

Spirit of Unity

Colours of the UAE flag will sweep across Dubai’s malls, buildings, beaches, and landmarks in vibrant displays of black, red, white, and green. Majestic structures and decorative lighting will bring the city to life in a display that celebrates the spirit of unity.

This year, 11 decorative installations will be placed at key locations, including Clock Tower Roundabout, Hatta, and Al Khawaneej Roundabout.

Spectacular lighting will illuminate 2nd Zabeel Road, 2nd December Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street, turning these iconic locations into radiant displays.

Additionally, 12 grand flag structures will be deployed at key sites, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Global Village, and major bridges, filling the city with a vibrant expression of national pride.

Cultural Experiences

Over 200 performers will join the festivities, including impressive flag bearers, fabric dancers, acrobats, traditional bands, and interactive acts at Eid Al Etihad 53 at City Walk on December 2 from 4pm to 6pm.

The celebrations will conclude with a special performance by Emirati singer, songwriter, and producer Mohamed Al Shehhi from 8pm to 9pm, supported by a breathtaking 10-member live band.

Ibn Battuta Mall and Future Bedouin will host the UAE Reimagined exhibition, a three-day event showcasing innovative artwork that honours the UAE's heritage.

From December 1 to 3, between 2pm and 10pm, visitors will also be able to enjoy activities such as interactive workshops for children, Burqa decorating, Khezran stick painting, bracelet making, henna art, face painting, and traditional live music.

Global Village will welcome family and friends to experience the grand "Hawa Emirati" Operetta on the Main Stage from December 1 to 3, followed by a dazzling fireworks display at 9pm.

The UAE Pavilion, "971 From the Community" and "Khalifa Foundation" pavilions will each provide visitors with rich cultural experiences, authentic Emirati flavours, and unique shopping opportunities.

Live Entertainment

Eid Al Etihad celebrations will come alive with a spectacular line-up of live entertainment, featuring world-renowned artists across diverse genres, alongside inspiring conferences and exciting sporting events.

Jalsat Moments will host a line-up of some of the best loved Arabic singers in a spectacular musical special happening at Coca-Cola Arena on November 28. The stage will light up with performances by Ayed Yousef, Eida Al Menhali, Nabeel Shuail, and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi, promising to leave audiences spellbound with a unique artistic experience.

Cirque Du Liban's Pluma Circus will head to Dubai Festival City Mall from November 28 to 30 with a magical performance of thrilling stunts by trapeze artists promising an enchanting showcase for the entire family.

Amr Diab returns

On November 30, legendary Egyptian singer Amr Diab will return to the city for an enchanting live performance – made all the more unforgettable thanks to the setting within the city’s newest open-air music destination in Dubai Harbour.

The Streets at Coca-Cola Arena

Fans of grime, garage, and hip-hop music can catch the Dubai debut of legendary British band The Streets at Coca-Cola Arena on November 30. Promising an unforgettable evening, this highly-anticipated show will give audiences a chance to experience the group's famous songs during a high-energy performance.

Bollywood Beats

The AKS Dance Festival will light up Zero Gravity on November 30 and December 1, where music lovers can enjoy Bollywood beats and Indo-tech vibes.

The first evening of the two-day concert series will feature top DJs like Ace, Beatz, and Gautam spinning Bollywood hits, while the second day will shift focus to Indo-tech sounds with artists like 13UXZ, Basspatch, and Sartek.

Sundance will bring the best of music and fashion to Soul Beach on November 30 and December 1, featuring Flo Rida, Sean Kingston, and Iyaz headlining day-one with a line-up of top DJs to keep the energy soaring.

Day-two will amp up the excitement with headliner Jason Derulo, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule, alongside runway shows both days.

Hollywood Golden Age

Audiences will be able to relive the charm of the Hollywood Golden Age with the spectacular stage adaptation of Singin’ in the Rain, coming to Dubai Opera from November 30 to December 14.

Multi-award-winning British rap sensation Stormzy will headline Emirates Dubai 7s on December 1 at The Sevens Stadium. The performance will be a highlight in the biggest 7s event to-date, amid a schedule of A-list performers coming to the city for the three-day sporting event.

Concert by Aryam

Dubai Festival City Mall will join in the celebrations on December 2, with a live concert by Aryam kicking off at 8pm, captivating roaming entertainment throughout the mall from 5.30pm to 10pm, festive decorations adorning the mall’s Festival Square, and a spectacular fireworks display over Festival Bay at 9.10pm.

Insights by thought-leaders

Megacampus Summit, one of the world’s largest and most influential business events, will take place on December 2 and 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena, bringing together the world’s brightest minds and leading experts under one roof to share their insights and inspire the next generation of thought-leaders.

Industry legends such as Richard Branson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Casey Neistat and Randi Zuckerberg among others, will take part.

Football Fever

Football history will unfold at Al Maktoum Stadium on November 30 with the Kings Cup Dubai, bringing together legends like John Terry, Roberto Carlos, Paul Pogba, David Villa, and Michael Owen. The Hedge & Sachs World Royals XI will face the Kings XI in an electrifying opening match.

UAE National Day Run

The patriotic spirit will be brought to life at Skechers Performance UAE National Day Run, which invites runners of all ages and skill levels to race through scenic routes on December 1. With options for 3km, 5km, 10km, and 21km distances, participants can enjoy city skyline views and festive UAE colours all along the routes at The Track Meydan Golf.

Exclusive Offers at Hotels and Attractions

Dubai’s premier hotels and attractions will unveil special experiences and exclusive offers to help families of all ages make everlasting memories this Eid Al Etihad.

From traditional performances to fun-packed kids’ activities and special savings, there are endless ways to make this a celebration for the whole family to remember.

Families, friends, and couples can make the most of a long weekend with special staycation offers. Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai will make this a long weekend to remember with up to 30% off stays and additional savings on spa and F&B.

Edge Creekside Hotel will offer 25% off stays over the long weekend, while H Hotel Dubai, Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel, Novotel Bur Dubai will bring exclusive deals to give citizens and residents a pocket-friendly 20% off best available rates. At ECOS Hotel at Al Furjan Dubai and Coral Deira Dubai, there are also 15% off stays.

Hatta Resorts will welcome guests to celebrate the UAE’s 53rd Union Day from November 28 until December 3 with their exclusive Stay and Play offer.

Visitors can choose from a range of glamping options, including Damani Lodges, private pool Domes, Caravans, and Vintage Campers, and enjoy unlimited, complimentary access to 18 thrilling adventure activities at Hatta Outdoor in Wadi Hub.

With options like ziplining, archery, and wall climbing, there's endless excitement for visitors of all ages. Plus, each booking includes a complimentary bundle of firewood and charcoal for cozy bonfires and barbecues under the stars.

Motiongate Dubai will invite guests to celebrate Eid Al Etihad with an exciting limited-time offer of four tickets for the price of three, for one week only.

Visitors can immerse themselves in festive in-park entertainment, while enjoying traditional Emirati dance performances, delicious Emirati cuisine, and beautiful decorations that honour the UAE’s rich heritage.

Honouring the Past

The Expo City Dubai Terra and Vision pavilions will celebrate with the theme ‘Honouring the Past, Preserving the Future’, from November 30 to December 3.

Residents can enjoy a 53% discount on Attractions Pass tickets, available at the box office.

The Vision Pavilion will showcase traditional cultural activities, immersing visitors in the UAE's rich heritage.

The Terra pavilion will offer interactive, nature-focused experiences that highlight sustainability.

The celebration includes live performances by Al Firdaus Orchestra, a cultural Ayyala performance, and meet-and-greets with mascots Rashed and Latifa.

Al Wasl Plaza will feature Emirati-themed stations with henna, luqaimat, rugag, and other local treats.

Dubai Dolphinarium will offer a 30% off on tickets for all ages to the dolphin and seal show during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Modesh Appearances

Dubai’s beloved mascot Modesh will delight families across the city with appearances across the Eid Al Etihad weekend – including Dubai Festival City Mall, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Shindagha, and City Centre Me'aisem on December 1.

He will then head to Dragon Mart, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and My City Centre Al Barsha on 2 December. Finally, families will be able to meet him at Festival Plaza Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall on December 3.

Retail Promotions

Shoppers can make the most of deals and sales from November 29 to December 2 on perfumes, jewellery, fashion, footwear, homeware, and apparel from renowned brands.

Week-long Celebrations

City Centre Mirdif will mark Eid Al Etihad with a week-long daily celebration from November 28 to December 3, at the Central Galleria from 4pm to 10pm.

The event will showcase local talent through a range of community events, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment tailored for all ages.

Highlights will include celebrity-led masterclasses, a games night, and a fashion corner, while engaging workshops will offer shoppers the chance to build their skills in arts and crafts, Sadu-making, tote-bag decorating, and tufting.

A dedicated Exhibition Corner will reflect UAE’s rich heritage and lifestyle, while traditional performances will add a cultural flair to the celebrations.

A unique vending machine will also offer shoppers exciting rewards and giveaways, further enhancing the festive experience.

Flavours of Dubai

Dubai’s vibrant food scene is preparing to offer an exciting mix of culinary experiences with Emirati Eats at leading citywide restaurants from November 28 to December 3, featuring exclusive tasting menus, special promotions, and events that blend traditional Emirati flavours with global influences.

The city’s finest eateries and cafes will come together for this citywide initiative that pays tribute to the nation's rich heritage and dynamic culinary diversity.

Millennium Plaza Hotel will welcome foodies with special offers and dining experiences throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend from December 1 to 3.

The hotel’s Italian eatery Al Fresco will offer a 50% discount for diners to enjoy Italian-inspired dishes in a cozy, welcoming ambiance; while the hotel’s international restaurant Al Dana will celebrate local Emirati flavours and Oriental delights in a special Eid Al Etihad brunch.

