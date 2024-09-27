Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach will unveil at a grand ceremony at the resort’s lobby on October 12, an artistic expression of its 10-year legacy, with a floral experience designed by a celebrated artistic director.

Taking inspiration from nature, heritage and metropolitan immersion, the design of Jeff Leatham, renowned for his poetic mastery of floral décor, will adorn the main lobby, styled into a winding tale that evokes the resort’s tropical greenery, city spirit and connection to the Dubai culture.

The installation will be available at the lobby until November 8, 2024.

The floral experience will serve as an expression of all the unique moments, beautiful bonds and eternal memories that are created by guests.

Leatham is renowned for his mesmerising lobby installations at Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris where he flourishes as Artistic Director.

His dedication to his craft and his treatment of flowers as an artistic medium have earnt him major honours, including a prestigious ‘Knighthood’, the Chevelier de L’Order des Arts et Letters – France’s highest honour for those who have made significant contributions to France’s artistic legacy.

His patrons include the Kardashians, Oprah, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton and Cher amongst others.

Guests are invited to experience Leatham’s floral design by staying at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach or reserving a dining experience.

