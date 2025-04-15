European planemaker Airbus stuck to its full-year 2025 forecasts on Tuesday but told shareholders it was "closely and actively" monitoring the trade and economic disruption seen in recent weeks.

Speaking at the company's annual meeting, CEO Guillaume Faury reiterated that financial guidance issued in February did not include the impact of what - at that time - were potential new tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping import duties this month before partly suspending his reciprocal tariffs for 90 days for most countries. The European Union is expected to hit back at some industries, with the combined measures broadening airline concerns over the impact on jet deliveries on both sides of the Atlantic.

Airbus is one of several aerospace companies that excluded the impact of possible tariffs from forecasts issued with their 2024 results, meaning investors will be watching for any changes in tone in their quarterly updates in coming weeks.

The industry is meanwhile wading through problems in supply chains and labour shortages left over from the pandemic.

Faury, who was due to be re-elected for a third three-year term as CEO, said problems in receiving major components from struggling U.S. aerospace supplier Spirit Aero continued to weigh on production of the A350 and A220 jetliners.

Airbus is in the midst of finalising the takeover of work carried out by at least four Spirit plants as part of a rare carve-up of the aerostructures company with U.S. rival Boeing.

Airbus continues to target the integration of Spirit activities related to its programmes by mid-year, Faury said.

