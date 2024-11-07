Muscat: Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, is showcasing its advanced logistics solutions during its participation at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024, taking place from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

This event, that will see more than 3,000 companies from 129 countries, brings together key players and stakeholders from various sectors, providing Asyad with a unique platform to highlight Oman’s strategic geographic position and its extensive global footprint.

Capitalizing on this opportunity, Asyad reaffirms Oman’s position as a premier logistics hub, strategically located at the crossroads of three continents—Asia, Africa, and Europe. Leveraging its integrated logistics solutions, including a diverse shipping fleet and a global forwarding service powered by state-of-the-art port infrastructure, Asyad will showcase its efficient ports, including Sohar, Salalah, and Duqm, which successfully handled 4.6 million TEUs, 33.5 million tons of general cargo, and 29.6 million tons of liquid cargo in 2023. Optimized for efficiency and reliability, this infrastructure enables Asyad to lead global supply chains and meet growing global markets demands.

“CIIE 2024 is a vital platform where the world’s most dynamic and influential markets connect, and Asyad is proud to be at the forefront, driving innovation in global logistics” said Juma Al Araimi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Asyad Group. “As China continues to lead global trade and economic growth, Asyad is uniquely positioned to meet these demands through our advanced, integrated logistics network. Our participation in the expo underscores our commitment to forming impactful partnerships that transcend borders, enabling Chinese enterprises to efficiently and reliably access key global markets while maximizing value at every step of the supply chain.”

Asyad is showcasing its industry-leading logistics solutions, engineered to meet the stringent requirements of highly regulated and complex sectors such as FMCG, cargo consolidation, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals and medical technology. Through precision cold chain logistics and the integration of advanced warehousing systems, Asyad guarantees operational efficiency and reliability. With a capacity exceeding 20,000 pallet positions, its facilities ensure the controlled and secure movement of pharmaceutical, food, and FMCG products.

Emphasizing digital innovation and multimodal logistics, Asyad optimizes complex supply chains for faster, safer, and more reliable distribution across more than 90 geographies on 6 continents, including China, India, the US, and the GCC. Leveraging an integrated network of ports and a fleet of over 90 vessels, Asyad delivers specialized logistics solutions that ensure consistency across multiple transportation modes.

At CIIE 2024, Asyad aims to forge strategic partnerships, showcasing its capacity to meet the dynamic demands of global enterprises and accelerate economic growth through integrated, high-efficiency logistics solutions, promoting Oman as a global logistics hub.

