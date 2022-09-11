A Dubai-based coin collector has remembered fondly Queen Elizabeth II, an icon of whom he has collected more than 50 coins from 1973 until 2007.

“Over 37 countries have minted coins with the Queen’s image,” said Najmuddin from southern Indian state of Kerala, who has been preserving rarities and antiquities during his 16 years of expat life.

“I have at least 80 per cent of it in my collection. In addition to that I have paper cuttings of her visit to the country in 1979 when she inaugurated the UAE university.”

The world’s second longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. She had visited the UAE twice- once in 1979 and then in 2010.

“She was a very constant presence in the world,” said Najmuddin. “Whether people liked the monarchy or not, everyone respected her. I had once read that she doesn’t need a passport to travel anywhere nor does need a license to drive a car. I was quite intrigued by her status in the modern world. That is why I started collected her coins.”

His penchant for collecting things started young for Najmuddin. What started as a fun activity of preserving all the coins and notes he received as Eid gifts soon turned into a way of life for him. It was in 2005 when he landed in Dubai that he started taking collection seriously.

Since then, he has acquired rare currencies of over 70 countries, stamps, coins and antiques as well as paper cuttings of significant events from all over the world. “Collecting rare items have always been a source of great joy,” he said. “With the support of my friends and family, I continue doing it.”

The UAE has released unique coins in the name of the 50 leading institutions of the country. Najmuddin has 42 of these. His collection also includes 1 and 5 fils coins as well as 5-dirham coins, all of which are now not in circulation. He also has various banknotes issued by the country at different times in history.

In addition to the coins and notes of the UAE, he also has half-century-old Kuwaiti currencies, coins engraved with the image of Baitul Muqaddas and minarets of mosques, birds and animals, issued by various countries. He is also in possession of 10, 25, 50 paise variety coins of India issued since 1954.

The father of four has been working at a foodstuff trading company since his arrival in the UAE. “For me learning history is as important as collecting,” he said. “I have visited a lot of museums and exhibitions in a bid to understand history ever since I started my collection.”

