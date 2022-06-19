The Ministry of Health (MoH) stated that domestic pilgrims inside the Kingdom who will be doing Hajj must take two vaccines before performing the rituals.



The Ministry of Health revealed the two vaccinations that domestic pilgrims must take, and they are:



1 - The meningitis vaccination.



The Ministry said that the meningitis vaccination must be taken by domestic pilgrims who have not received the vaccination during the past 5 years, at least 10 days before going to Hajj.



2 - The seasonal influenza (Flu) vaccination.



The MoH said that domestic pilgrims, who have not ever received the seasonal influenza vaccination, must take it at least 10 days before going to Hajj.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said earlier that citizens and residents under 65 years are required to complete three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the definition of an immunized person in Saudi Arabia is one who has completed three doses of the vaccine.



The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.

