Doha Bank wins 'Highest International Spend Lifestyle Co-Brand Card' award from Mastercard

Doha Bank has been recognised for the 'Highest International Spend Lifestyle Co-Brand Card' for its LuLu Mastercard Platinum credit card at the Mastercard MENA East Business Forum.



This accolade reaffirms the bank’s commitment to offering top-of-the-line products that align with the lifestyle needs of its customers.



The recognition highlights Doha Bank’s status as a market leader in card issuance, showcasing the exceptional performance and popularity of the Doha Bank LuLu Mastercard Platinum credit card among cardholders.



Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad al-Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank, stated: “This award is a testament to our relentless efforts to offer a wide variety of card products that cater to our diverse customer base. We are honoured to be recognised by Mastercard and remain committed to innovation and excellence in our offerings.”



Dr Dimitrios Dosis, president, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, added: “Doha Bank’s achievement reflects the success of its vision and the strength of our innovation-driven partnership. We look forward to taking our collaboration to new heights and bringing even more seamless, rewarding, and secure payment solutions to Qatar together.”



Dr Mohamed Althaf, director, LuLu Group International, stated: “It is a welcome addition that aligns perfectly with LuLu’s brand ethos of delivering the finest experiences to our customers, complemented by a wide array of offers. We are confident that this initiative will be highly successful and will significantly grow our community of Doha Bank-LuLu card members over time."



The recognition of the Doha Bank LuLu Mastercard Platinum credit card for the highest international spend emphasises Doha Bank’s role as a key player in Qatar’s payments landscape. It also highlights the card’s status as one of the leading co-branded cards in the country.



Doha Bank continues to lead the market with innovative and customer-centric financial solutions, solidifying its position as a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution.

