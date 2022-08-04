MUSCAT: Digital Private School (DPS), is a destination for creativity, innovation, and technology. With its student-friendly facilities, DPS aspires to create a generation of knowledgeable and innovative thinkers.

After a successful first year filled with students eager to discover the world, combined with the help and support of teachers, the DPS family is ready to expand for the new academic year 2022-2023.

DPS is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB), which consists of the Primary Years Programme (PYP) from KG-1 to Grade 6 and the Middle Years Programme (MYP) from Grade 7 to Grade 10. As part of incorporating technology into the education students of DPS participate in free after-school extra-curricular activities such as assembling robots, coding, 3D printing, and Virtual Reality (VR). To ensure that all students of DPS receive the needed support during lessons, the class size is less than 20 students.

At DPS, all nationalities are welcome. As an international school, DPS believes in diversity and sharing culture. Currently, the students are from Oman, India, Serbia, Nigeria, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and others. As part of the IB values, commitment to high-quality education is the core of what DPS believes. All students from Grade 1 to Grade 10 receive a laptop; additionally, smart boards are used in all classrooms as a tool to deliver education interactively.

At Digital Private School, teachers follow the IB educational system, which focuses on student-centred, inquiry-based learning, allowing students to explore and expand their global awareness and to develop skills and abilities to equip them to face the outside world.