Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind and high sea in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be hazy at places at first, and moderate in temperature daytime with some clouds, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be northwesterly-northeasterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot.Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 24 knot.Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 km, while offshore, it will be 05 to 10 km.Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet, surging to 8 feet at times.