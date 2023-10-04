The Civil Service Commission announced a batch of 4,266 Kuwaitis has been selected to work in government institutions who had registered with the CSC, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The CSC said it continues to receive requests from Government institutions needs for specializations that are appropriate to the nature of the work of each government agency.

The CSC said candidates must contact the employer directly without the need to visit the Civil Service Commission.

