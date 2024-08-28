Doha - The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), announced the commencement of the Digital Innovation Profile (DIP) for the State of Qatar, which aims to accurately assess the digital innovation ecosystem; a move that will help shape key strategies and inform national policies that accelerate Qatar\'s digital transformation.

The DIP project is a comprehensive analysis of Qatar's ecosystem capacity. Crucially, the project will assess the country's maturity in innovation and entrepreneurship.

CRA launched this initiative by engaging key stakeholders from the very beginning, ensuring that the DIP is thorough, accurate, and is rooted in ground realities. Stakeholder interviews have been already conducted, and in continuation of these efforts representatives from various sectors will participate in co-creation workshops being held today and tomorrow, August 2728, 2024.

The workshops aim to identify strengths, address gaps, analyze needs, and develop detailed recommendations for advancing Qatar\'s digital economy.

Commenting on the initiative, Public Relations and Communication Manager at CRA Eng. Hussain Abdulla Salatt said: "The development of the Digital Innovation Profile is a significant step towards enhancing Qatars competitiveness in the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. We are not only prepared to assess where Qatar stands in terms of Digital Innovation, but we are also ready to envision the future and articulate where we should go.

The key recommendations from the DIP reviews will give us a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the ecosystem and help us shape a future-focused, ICT-based, innovation environment."

He emphasized that "by leveraging the insights gained from this project, we want to help build a sustainable, ICT-enabled economy which is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, and the Digital Agenda 2030."

This collaborative effort between CRA and ITU reiterates Qatar\'s commitment to fostering the growth of a robust digital economy. It is expected that the findings and recommendations from the DIP will guide future policies. At a national level, the findings will be discerningly deployed to ensure that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront of digital innovation.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).