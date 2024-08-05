Muscat: Cloudy conditions are currently prevailing over most of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including in the capital Muscat.

Outside temperatures at 10 am on Monday are around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, which offers a big relief from the scorching heat of 45 30 degrees Celsius and above a few weeks ago.

Motorists have been urged to drive safely and take necessary steps in low visibility because of the rising dust.

There are chances of scattered rain due to low clouds forming on the coasts and mountains of Dhofar Governorate.

Drive safe due to low visibility

According to Oman Meterology, the Sultanate of Oman will be under the effect of low pressure in the Arabian Sea between August 5 and August 7.

Cloud advection is expected over most of the governorates, with chances of isolated rain of varying intensity and occasional thunderstorms over the governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, North Al Sharqiyah, and Musandam.

Monday and Tuesday:

Cloud formation over most of the Sultanate of Oman governorates and chances of cloud formation during the afternoon and evening hours over the Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas.

Chances of cloud formation are associated with isolated rain of varying intensity, with occasional thunderstorms starting from the evening over the governorates of South Al Batinah, North al Sharqiyah, South al Sharqiyah, North Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, and parts of Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Al Wusta, and Musandam.

The governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and North Al Batinah are expected to be impacted the most.

• Rainfall between 25-50 mm may lead to the flow of some wadies.

• Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 15-35 knots (28-65 km/h) may lead to the movement of unstable objects. • Decrease in horizontal visibility during thunderstorms and rising dust due to downdraft winds.

• Rough sea along the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts with a maximum height of 4 meters,



