Due to the weather conditions that the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing, classes will be suspended in all public, private and international schools on Tuesday, February 13,2024 in the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with the exception for the governorates of Dhofar, Musandam and Al Wusta.

