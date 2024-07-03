The Kuwait Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Tuesday, July 2, endorsed a number of draft decree-laws and referred them for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the final approval.

The meeting was at Bayan Palace under the championship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousharji said that the Cabinet also sent cable of congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and to the People of Kuwait, On the occasion of the upcoming Islamic (Hijri) New Year 1446 AH.

In this regard, the Cabinet has been informed of the Civil Service Commission's decision on the Hijri New Year holiday. Work will be suspended in all ministries, government entities, authorities, and public institutions on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and resumes on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The Cabinet discussed the recommendation included in the minutes of the Ministerial Legal Affairs Committee meeting regarding the draft decree-law on approving the unified system for voluntary work in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The Cabinet approved the draft decree-law and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the final approval.

The Cabinet reviewed the recommendations included in the minutes of the Ministerial Economic Affairs Committee meeting regarding the draft decree-laws linking the budgets of ministries, government departments, attached authorities, and independent institutions for the year 2024/2025. Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, along with the leadership of the Ministry of Finance, made a presentation to the Cabinet on this matter.

After deliberations, the Cabinet approved these draft decree-laws and referred them to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Finance to present its perspectives on financial and economic reforms to ensure the financial sustainability of the state and maximize non-oil revenues, and present a quarterly report to the Cabinet on the implementation of the state budget for the FY 2024/2025.

It also instructed the Ministry to inform all state bodies about any public funds squandering practices or actions and the measures they must take to address these practices.

The Cabinet assigned a committee, headed by the Minister of Finance and including the Minister of Public Works, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, and the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, to prepare a draft government plan of action and set priorities and review the key initiatives of the plan to be implemented according to a clear timetable.

The formation of the committee comes in light of the government's commitment to implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to achieve national aspirations, and sustainable development for the country and its people.

As part of the government's commitment to ensuring that employees adherence to official working hours in ministries and government entities, the Cabinet has tasked the Civil Service Commission with taking the necessary measures to monitor and verify the presence of employees at their workplaces during official working hours.

Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Wasmi updated the Cabinet on the Ministry of Justice's efforts to draft legislation aimed at abolishing statutes of limitations on the debt collection by the State, from both public and private entities, in order to safeguard public funds. Regular updates on this initiative will be provided to the Cabinet.

Furthermore, the Cabinet barred all public and governmental institutions from raising any flag or playing any national anthem of another country at official occasions, whether inside or outside Kuwait. The Cabinet has also stressed the importance of official delegations' abidance by this regulation. (end) ahs

