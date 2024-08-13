SALALAH: The Dhofar branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, for a discussion on ongoing efforts to enhance the labour market in Dhofar Governorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahad affirmed that the ministry’s 'Social Dialogue Committee' has accelerated the pace of action, cooperation and partnership with the three parties to production (the government, employers and workers). In turn, this led to rise in production that keeps pace with the global labour market.

He said that the ministry is engaged in efforts to develop market tools, consolidate backup to private sector institutions and raise incentives to establishments. He added that the Labour Law and pertinent regulations are envisaged to stabilise the labour market and respond to the progress made in global market.

The meeting was not merely a routine discussion but a convergence of expertise from both the public and private sectors. Experts and specialists, each with a deep understanding of the local economy and employment dynamics, engaged in a robust exchange of ideas. Their dialogue was shaped by a shared recognition of the challenges that the local labour market faces, as well as the opportunities that, if seized, could transform Dhofar’s economic landscape.

From this meeting emerged a strategic plan, defined by three core initiatives, each designed to address a critical aspect of the labour market.

The first initiative focuses on developing the national workforce. Recognising that a dynamic and evolving labour market requires a workforce equipped with relevant skills, the parties agreed to establish specialised training programmes. These programmes are tailored to meet the specific demands of today’s industries, ensuring that Omani workers are not only employable but also competitive. Additionally, the creation of an online employment platform was proposed. This platform will serve as a bridge between job-seekers and employers, streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing job placement rates.

The second initiative targets supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). SMEs are often regarded as the backbone of any economy where they play a crucial role in job creation and economic diversification. The meeting underscored the importance of providing these businesses with both financial and technical support. Such support is expected to not only spur the creation of new jobs, but also to invigorate the local economy, enabling SMEs to flourish and expand sustainably.

The final initiative is aimed at enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors. It was agreed that a joint committee would be established to monitor the implementation of the proposed initiatives. This committee will be tasked with ensuring that the strategies are executed efficiently and that any obstacles faced by investors are promptly addressed. The success of this initiative hinges on the recognition that sustainable development can only be achieved through a cooperative effort that leverages the strengths of both sectors.

