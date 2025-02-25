Bugatti Saudi Arabia has introduced the Bugatti Tourbillon to the kingdom’s market, marking a significant milestone in hypercar innovation and luxury.

This V16 hybrid masterpiece embodies cutting-edge engineering, blending electrified efficiency with raw power to create an unparalleled driving experience. Designed with aerodynamics at its core, the Tourbillon features a meticulously handcrafted interior that reflects Bugatti’s commitment to perfection.

With a legacy spanning over a century, Bugatti has consistently redefined the limits of automotive excellence. From the legendary Type 35 to the revolutionary Veyron and Chiron, each model has pushed the boundaries of performance and design. The Tourbillon continues this tradition, offering state-of-the-art technology, exquisite materials, and the finest craftsmanship, the company said.

Owners in Saudi Arabia will have access to Bugatti’s exclusive Sur Mesure programme, allowing them to personalise their vehicles with bespoke finishes and tailor-made interiors. Whether it's custom paintwork, intricate detailing, or one-of-a-kind upholstery, each Tourbillon is a reflection of its owner's unique vision, it said.

Bugatti’s presence in the kingdom continues to expand, with world-class showrooms and bespoke customer experiences that bring enthusiasts closer to the brand’s rich heritage and groundbreaking innovations. – TradeArabia News Service

