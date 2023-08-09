PEOPLE in Bahrain have been urged to brace themselves for a hot and humid week ahead.

According to a five-day forecast by weathermen issued yesterday, the maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent starting today, touching 90pc by Saturday.

The bulletin added that the maximum temperature over the next few days will be hovering around 45C.

The GDN reported previously that the highest electricity consumption in Bahrain was recorded at 3,798 megawatts on August 3.

The highest power consumption last year was registered at 3,708mw on August 18.

The GDN reported yesterday that last month was the second hottest July in Bahrain since records began in 1902.

The month had 19 days where the maximum temperature exceeded 40C and three days where it exceeded 45C.

