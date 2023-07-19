The Ministry of Interior announced the continuation of the biometric system, refuting the reports circulating regarding its cancellation, reports Aljarida daily. In this regard, sources affirmed that the ministry is pushing for the expansion of the campaign and is working on implementing this after the summer vacation.

They revealed that the ministry has actually launched biometric centers for citizens and residents in the designated centers, which the ministry had previously announced in all governorates. The sources stressed that work is underway to open new centers in some commercial complexes and the Ministries Complex in order to facilitate everyone. They explained that the biometrics registration was carried out for those entering through the land border posts. Work was carried out partially at the airports during the summer period in order to avoid congestion that might result due to the large number of arrivals and departures. The introduction of the biometric system will be applied effectively after the end of the summer vacation for all those leaving and arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has taken the first step to install biometric fingerprint devices inside commercial malls, reports Al-Rai daily. The Avenues Mall was the first of the five complexes to provide those wishing to take their fingerprints indicating that about 500 Kuwaitis have taken their biometric fingerprints over the past two days.

These devices will be placed also in the 360 and Al Kout malls from Monday. The complexes that have already been equipped with the system apart from the Avenues, 360 and Al Kout are the Al-Asima Mall and the Ministries Complex. Those wishing to take the biometric fingerprint in these complexes do not need prior appointments, and can simply find the devices, take a token number, and do the fingerprint. The waiting period does not exceed five minutes.

The number of people who will take their fingerprints is expected to increase in the coming days, as more complexes announce the installation of these devices. There are currently 10 fingerprinting devices in five major shopping malls, with two devices in each complex. The devices are also distributed in the governorates and at the land, air and sea outlets. The General Department of Criminal Evidence is moving forward with the completion of this project, according to the plan in force to fingerprint all citizens, residents, and visitors.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).