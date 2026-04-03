Bain & Company, a global consultancy, has announced the appointment of Eric Beranger-Fenouillet as the managing partner for its Middle East business.

Based in the UAE and taking on the role at a time of rapid development of Bain’s business in the Middle East, Beranger-Fenouillet will lead the firm across the region, with a focus on helping clients deliver complex transformation agendas, while building on long-term client partnerships and continuing to invest in the firm’s local teams and collaborative culture.

Beranger-Fenouillet succeeds Tom De Waele, who previously led Bain’s Middle East business through a six-year period of strong growth across the full range of its practices and capabilities.

With more than 16 years of service at Bain, and as former head of the firm’s Middle East Energy & Natural Resources practice, Beranger-Fenouillet brings to his role deep experience advising client leadership teams across the Middle East and Europe on strategy and transformation.

He holds particular expertise in the development of growth and expansion strategies, M&A and integration, and performance improvement programs.

"With an outstanding track record in our firm over many years, Eric is a highly respected client leader and a trusted partner to our teams across the Middle East," said Tom De Waele, EMEA regional managing partner at Bain & Company.

"Eric brings deep regional experience and knowledge, strong client relationships in the region and beyond, and a clear focus on securing world-class results for our clients. I am confident that he will build on Bain’s strong business momentum in the Middle East and will continue to strengthen Bain’s impact for clients across the region," he stated.

On the new role, Beranger-Fenouillet said: "I am honored to take on this new role across the region, where our clients continue to have great growth ambition and a clear focus on delivering business results and socio-economic impact."

"Together with our local team and global Bain network, we will continue to invest strongly in local talent and will bring the full breadth of our capabilities to help clients secure winning results, build resilience, and create lasting value," he added.

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