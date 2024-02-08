Enhancing the efficiency of transportation of goods for the private sector were discussed during a meeting between Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry under-secretary for port and maritime affairs Bader Al Mahmoud.

Held at Bahrain Chamber headquarters, the meeting that also discussed updates in the transportation and logistics sector was also attended by Bahrain Chamber board member Basim AlSaie and head of the transportation and logistics committee Jassim Al Moussawi.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Nass expressed pride in Bahrain’s advanced position as a centre for trade and transport in the region due to its world-class infrastructure and services.

He commended the Port and Maritime Affairs for its active involvement in ports development which contributes to boosting trade.

For his part, Mr Al Mahmoud praised the prominent role played by the Bahrain Chamber in serving the private sector, voicing keenness on collaborating with the chamber to support economic progress in Bahrain.