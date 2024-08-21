Bahrain’s non-oil sector continued its upward trajectory in July, with re-exports jumping 22 per cent to BD61 million from the same period last year, according to a report by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) released yesterday.

Re-exports, goods brought into a country for subsequent shipment to another, are a key indicator of a nation’s role as a trade hub. The Gulf kingdom’s strategic location has made it a popular destination for businesses looking to distribute products across the region.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia remained Bahrain’s top re-export destinations, together accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total. Private cars, gold ingots, and smartphones were the most re-exported items.

Meanwhile, the value of Bahrain-made non-oil exports climbed 4pc to BD337m. Saudi Arabia was the largest market for these goods, followed by the US and the UAE. Aluminium products, including ores, concentrates, and alloys, dominated the export basket.

Imports also increased, rising 5pc to BD464m. China was the largest supplier, followed by Australia and Brazil. Aluminium oxide, iron ore, and automobiles were among the top imported goods.

The trade deficit, the gap between imports and exports, narrowed slightly to BD66m in July from BD68m a year earlier.

The iGA’s monthly trade report provides valuable insights into Bahrain’s economic performance and its position in regional trade flows.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).