Bahrain Chamber is seeking to strengthen economic co-operation with Oman, the chamber’s first vice-chairman Khalid Najibi said yesterday.

Mr Najibi met Saud Al Nahari, board member of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its investment committee chairman, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The trade volume between Bahrain and Oman reached $226 million in the first half of 2024, Mr Najibi said.

"Enhanced collaboration would not only foster economic growth for both countries but also pave the way for greater regional integration," Mr Najibi said in a statement.

Bahrain Chamber is actively pursuing new avenues for co-operation between the private sectors of both countries, including the promotion of trade missions and initiatives to increase bilateral trade.

