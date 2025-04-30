Muscat: On the sidelines of the Advantage Oman Forum held during the past two days, His Excellency the Advisor of Foreign Trade and International Cooperation in the Sultanate of Oman engaged in fruitful discussions with His Excellency the Permanent Secretary for Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tanzania. This meeting not only underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations but also set the stage for a promising future for cooperation in trade.

The historical ties between Oman and Tanzania stretch back centuries, rooted in a shared legacy of maritime trade and cultural exchange. Both Ministries aim to build a bridge of opportunity that not only enhances their economic landscapes but also deepens the bonds of friendship within the historical ties between the two nations.

His Excellency Pankaj Khimji expressed his enthusiasm for the discussions, highlighting the potential for Oman and Tanzania to strengthen their economic partnership through a joint framework. “The diverse resources and vibrant markets of Tanzania present a wealth of opportunities for Omani businesses. Together, we can unlock new avenues for growth that will benefit both nations.” stated His Excellency.

The Tanzanian delegation echoed this sentiment, expressing a keen interest in enhancing trade ties with Oman. Their commitment to fostering collaboration aligns seamlessly with Oman’s vision of becoming a regional hub for trade and investment. The discussions encompassed various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, reflecting a shared ambition to diversify our economies and create sustainable growth.

United by a common history and mutual respect, both parties are eager to embark on a journey of economic prosperity. The Advantage Oman Forum serves as a testament to Oman’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and a promising start to the future of trade between Oman and the world.

