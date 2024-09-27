Bahrain and Thailand are seeking to strengthen their trade ties, particularly in the halal products sector.

The two countries have seen a significant increase in trade in recent years, driven in part by Thailand’s growing halal industry.

At a business matching event held in Bahrain yesterday, officials from both nations emphasised the potential for collaboration in the halal sector, encompassing food, expos, and the broader halal ecosystem.

Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, vice chairman of Bahrain Chamber’s Food Sector Committee, noted that Thailand’s reputation as a leading exporter of high-quality food products aligns well with Bahrain’s commitment to improving food security and quality. He suggested that the two countries explore opportunities for knowledge exchange in food processing, particularly regarding halal certification and standards.

“Bahrain’s private sector is keen to partner with Thai businesses to enhance the quality and variety of halal food offerings. By establishing a robust supply chain, Bahrain and Thailand can position themselves as leaders in the global halal food industry,” he added.

Shaikh Rashid also highlighted the importance of food security for Bahrain, emphasising the government’s priority in ensuring a reliable food supply. He noted that the private sector plays a crucial role in supporting these efforts, and strengthening ties with Thailand can help diversify food sources.

Nuttapat Chumnijarakij, Chargé d’Affaires of the Royal Thai Embassy, emphasised the growing economic ties between Thailand and Bahrain. He highlighted the significant increase in trade value between the two countries during the first half of this year, driven in part by Thailand’s thriving halal industry.

Mr Chumnijarakij suggested that Thailand and Bahrain could explore cooperation in various aspects of the halal sector, including food, expos, and the broader ecosystem. He noted that Thailand aims to become a regional halal hub by 2027 and that the GCC is a key destination for Thai halal exports.

The business matching event showcased a delegation of Thai businesses offering halal-certified products, ranging from snacks and tea to toothpaste and kitchen tools. The Bahrain Chamber partnered with the Thai Embassy to organise the event and promote bilateral trade.

Mohamed Alkooheji, second vice-chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, expressed optimism about the potential for growth and innovation through the collaboration between Bahrain and Thailand.

Dr Winai Dahlan, founding director of the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the potential of blockchain technology to enhance halal product standards.

The event marked a significant step in strengthening the relationship between Bahrain and Thailand and demonstrated the growing importance of halal products in global trade.

