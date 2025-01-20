Bahrain - The debate on offering elderly Bahrainis a flat 50 per cent discount on all government fees continues, with a proposal by Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh to carry on with the discussions.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly was yesterday, during its weekly session, set to vote on its own version of amendments to the 2009 Elderly Rights Law which suggested that the Cabinet determine the percentage of discounts, or outright exemptions.

However, in November last year, the MPs had unanimously insisted that the elderly citizens be granted 50pc discount on all government fees without giving the Cabinet any authorisation to determine the discount per fee.

In case both chambers continue standing their ground, the proposed legislation will be presented for a joint National Assembly vote.

Shura Council member Abdulla Al Nuaimi suggested that the services committees of both chambers meet and reach mutual agreement.

“We have reached a long way for this legislation to get shelved,” said Mr Al Saleh.

“The difference between us and the MPs is whether the discount should be on all services or a select few.

“Let’s see the numbers and costs of beneficiaries for each government service and then decide on the best course of action.”

Member Dr Hani Al Saati said both versions are the same; the difference is just in the wording.

“The law in other articles still gives the government the right to decide where to apply the discounts,” he said.

“There are no outright discounts or exemptions, whichever version goes ahead.”

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain said the difference between all services and a select few was ‘the distance between earth and sky’.

“Saudi Arabia and Kuwait legislations give discounts or exemptions to the elderly in need, here it would be all services and all of the elderly,” he said.

“We already grant discounts to the elderly on a number of government services such as traffic regardless of their financial status in recognition of their services to the country over the years.

“If we start discounting or waiving thousands of dinars of fees for the elderly, then we are starting a wrong system that will lead to huge damage to government coffers.”

Mr Al Buainain pointed out that granting discounts to the elderly continues to be a right of distinction.

Shura Council services committee chairwoman Dr Jameela Al Salman agreed with her chairman to rethink the legislation, adding, “Parliament’s direction is imbalanced and lacks the proper approach for implementation.

“We are debating a law introduced 15 years ago, so the elderly are getting discounts as well as other rights ahead of many other countries.

“However, the issue is with expanding the right, in a way that protects state coffers and getting more privileges to the elderly.”

The Cabinet has asked for a rethink on Parliament’s suggested amendments, adding that decisions on extending discounts should be left to the government to ensure it properly manages revenues without harming its Fiscal Balancing Programme.

Finance and National Economy Ministry officials have told Shura’s services committee that the Parliament proposal will negatively impact the national budget.

Shura’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said the effect that the discounts will have is unknown.

The Bahrain Society for the Care of Parents backed the proposed parliamentary amendments, saying the elderly should be entitled to discounts on all services.

Al Hekma Retired Society asked MPs to substitute the words ‘all government services; by ‘all services determined and updated by the Cabinet’.

According to Social Development Ministry officials there were 76,284 registered elderly Bahraini people aged 60 and above.

