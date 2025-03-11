Bahrain - Seventy-one people were deported over the past week as part of a major campaign aimed at cracking down on violators of residency laws.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) conducted 1,170 inspection visits from March 2 to 8, which also led to the identification of 15 irregular workers.

A total of seven joint-inspection campaigns were held during this period, three of which was focused on the Capital Governorate, two in Northern and one each in Muharraq and Southern Governorates.

They were organised in co-ordination with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs and the respective governorate’s Police Directorate.

Since the beginning of last year, 65,739 inspections and 982 joint campaigns have been carried out, resulting in the identification of 2,975 violations and the deportation of 8,011 irregular workers.

The LMRA affirmed that it would continue to intensify the inspection campaigns across Bahrain, to address any practices that negatively affect the stability and competitiveness of the labour market or harm economic and social security.

People are being urged to report illegal labour practices and violations via its website, www.lmra.gov.bh, by calling 17506055 or via the government’s suggestions and complaints system Tawasul.

In recent years, Bahrain has enforced tough new regulations to prevent the misuse of tourist visas and to ensure those seeking employment arrive with proper work permits issued by their employers.

These measures also aim to provide job opportunities for Bahrainis and reduce unemployment by supporting citizens as the first choice for employers.

LMRA chief executive Nibras Talib earlier told MPs that the introduction of the new rules has had a huge impact, with the incidence of tourist or visit visas being converted into work permits dropping by more than 87 per cent.

Under the new rules, a visit visa can no longer be converted into a work or dependent visa without a sponsor.

However, visit visas with a sponsor can be transferred to a work or dependent visa for a revised fee of BD250, instead of the previous BD60, only if it is for the same sponsor.

