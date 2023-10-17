Bahrain has solidified its position as the prime destination for all things fintech, owing to a sophisticated digital infrastructure, agile regulatory reform, and overall ease of doing business, it has emerged.

Experts participating in Fintech Forward 2023 (FF23) at Exhibition World Bahrain were unanimous that the kingdom’s forward-looking outlook for up-and-coming technologies in fintech, open banking, cryptocurrencies, and a readiness to embrace AI advancements make it a magnet for fintechs looking set up and expand into the region.

A panel discussion titled ‘Spotlight on the Middle East,’ during the event delved into the region’s vast investment opportunities owing to a large consumer base, and ample room for innovation and growth for financial players and fintechs, taking a deep dive into Bahrain’s fast-growing ability to groom, attract and retain qualified talent.

The panel featured Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive Khalid Humaidan, The Family Office founder and chief executive Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Citi Bahrain CEO Michel Sawaya and Checkout.com Mena general manager Remo Giovanni-Abbondandolo.

The kingdom’s digital talent pool was another hot topic repeatedly cited across the various discussions and panels as a unique differentiator for the island nation.

With a bright future ahead, brimming with opportunity for investors and businesses seeking a highly-skilled, bi-lingual diverse workforce, Bahrain’s forward-looking government continues to invest in the local talent pool supported by both local and international institutions by upskilling and reskilling individuals with the requisite skills to meet rapidly changing market needs to foster a future-ready workforce.

In a panel discussion titled ‘Developing the Next Generation of Tech Talent, the conversation tackled modern strategies that nurture Bahrain’s young and driven workforce, providing valuable insights into the financial ecosystem, bringing together Reboot Coding Institute managing director Yanal Jallad, KPMG Associate Partner IT Advisory, Technology Consulting Bruno Martins, PwC Partner Mohamed Al Mahroos, alongside Hope Talent general manager Latifa Mohamed.

Held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, in partnership with Bahrain Economic Development Board and powered by Bahrain Fintech Bay; FF23’s dynamic agenda encapsulated the most relevant topics in the fintech horizon across its three themes of Innovation, Regulation and Investment.

The event attracted more than 900 participants from 15+ countries.

